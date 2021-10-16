VeriDocGlobal (VDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $440,100.00

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $440,100.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriDocGlobal alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00476311 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.28 or 0.00956888 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,940,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriDocGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriDocGlobal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.