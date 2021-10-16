Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

