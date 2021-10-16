Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,759,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudius Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,472,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.63 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $212.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

