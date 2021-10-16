Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Critical Review

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88% EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 3 7 0 2.70 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than EVmo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 12.20 $712.70 million $5.04 41.79 EVmo $7.62 million 5.31 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Volatility & Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats EVmo on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

