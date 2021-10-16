Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

