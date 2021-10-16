Verso (VSO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Verso has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $79,292.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.37 or 0.06283416 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

