Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $31.34 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.34 million and approximately $185,047.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,944.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.06304046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00304365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.68 or 0.01023350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00439540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.00312433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00279728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004760 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,242,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

