Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 3% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $34,321.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00304318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.