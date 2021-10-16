Vid (VI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $7.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

