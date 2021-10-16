Vidulum Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Vidulum has a market cap of $304,409.66 and $1,179.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003048 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

