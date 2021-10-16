VIG (VIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $820.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, VIG has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $850,862.35 and $820.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,418,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

