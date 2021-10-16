VIMworld Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $46.17 million and $49,947.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

