Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,935,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

