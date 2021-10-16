Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,935,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Viper Networks
