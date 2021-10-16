Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 132,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 150.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 244,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 146,675 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.