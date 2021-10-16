Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 9,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

