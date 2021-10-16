Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TFC opened at $61.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
