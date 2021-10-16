Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,763 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,997 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

