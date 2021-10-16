Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 12.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 75.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.