Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 71,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $6,763,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 101,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.