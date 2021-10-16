Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

