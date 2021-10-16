Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.06 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

