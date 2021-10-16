Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

