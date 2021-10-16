Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.73 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.