Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 368.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 268,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 150.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 653,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.