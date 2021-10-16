Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS opened at $155.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

