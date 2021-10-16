Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 92,700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

