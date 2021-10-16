Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.