Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,800 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS opened at $333.09 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

