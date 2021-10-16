Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,900 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 223,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

