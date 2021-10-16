Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 110,700 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.26% of Retail Properties of America worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 198,020 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.