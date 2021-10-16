Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 11,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

