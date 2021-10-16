Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,100 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

