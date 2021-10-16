Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 21,600 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.