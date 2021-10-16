Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 45,100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

