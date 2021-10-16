Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 85,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

