Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $7.21 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 280.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

HSIC opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

