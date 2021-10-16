Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.42 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

