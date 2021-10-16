Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

