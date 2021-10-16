Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $43,874.48 and approximately $864.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

