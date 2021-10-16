Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $489.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $44,431.46 and approximately $489.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars.

