VouchForMe Price Up 3.4% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $278,164.98 and $29.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00206702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

