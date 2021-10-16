Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004044 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $685.94 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00092549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

