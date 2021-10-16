Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Cap of $193.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00016746 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $193.96 million and $5.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00204297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00093424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

