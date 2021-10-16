Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 156,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

VYNT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

In other Vyant Bio news, CEO John A. Roberts purchased 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,078.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $114,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

