W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $429.05 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

