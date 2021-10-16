W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $429.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

