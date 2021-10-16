Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $653.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $653.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.00330662 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,023,952 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.