Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Wajax has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Get Wajax alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.