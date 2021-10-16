Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $79.24 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.65 or 0.06285683 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,683,447 coins and its circulating supply is 77,962,415 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

