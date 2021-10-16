Wanchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.87 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $180.97 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00393943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,782,664 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

